The Rush: Raptors and Drake win, Bucks and Aaron Rodgers lose

The Raptors put the Bucks on the brink with a 105-99 win last night in Milwaukee. The most exciting action for Bucks fans was off the court where Aaron Rodgers engaged in a beer chugging battle with Packers teammate David Bakhtiari, and Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner We Edens trolled Drake by wearing a Pusha T shirt. The 2019 All NBA Teams were announced yesterday and Klay Thompson had some strong feelings about being left off the roster. Finally, to celebrate the fact that 10,000 days have passed since the Detroit Lions won a playoff game, Jared looks back at what the world looked like in that long-past year of 1992.

