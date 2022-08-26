The Rush: Rams & Bengals brawl in joint practice

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals brawled in their joint practice, and Atlanta Dream rookie sensation Rhyne Howard won the WNBA rookie of the year award. PLUS: What exactly did the Rams and Bengals expect from a joint practice a few months after playing a Super Bowl against each other?

