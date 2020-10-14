The Rush: All-Pro TE George Kittle on Titans return, Dak’s ankle, and Jimmy G’s smooth skin
49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle joins Jared to discuss the Tennessee Titans 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills after missing two weeks because of positive COVID tests, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' announcement that injured QB Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to participate in drills by the spring, and whether he or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is more handsome. PLUS: George details how he helps his body recover after a game by soaking in a bath with Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt once a week.