The Rush: Paralympian Ezra Frech takes his talents to Tokyo as youngest US athlete
Paralympian Ezra Frech is the youngest athlete representing Team USA in Tokyo. The track star reveals how he finds strength in his disabilities, why community-building is part of his life’s work, how an extra year of training due to COVID impacted his career, and the point at which he changed his mindset, setting him on a path toward excellence. to join Ezra’s efforts to provide sports access to people with physical disabilities or to learn more.