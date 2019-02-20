The Rush: Padres sign Manny Machado as Kardashians cut Tristan Thompson



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, February 20, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The San Diego Padres signed All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to a shocking 10 year, $300 million contract. That’s a lot of money but not nearly enough to make Jared want to talk about baseball on The Rush.

Camp Kardashian is now short one basketball player. Yesterday, they released Cavs forward Tristan Thompson after he was caught tampering with one of Kylie’s friends, costing Thompson a chance at Kardashian millions.

The AAF needed a $250 million loan from Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to keep its doors open. Figures the guy who thought a hockey team in the American south was a good idea also wanted to invest in the AAF.

Zion Williamson is such a draw, the tickets for tonight’s Duke / UNC game are going for an insane $10,000. That’s almost enough to attend Duke University for two months!

The Italian soccer team Pro Piacenza is in a terrible financial spot. Their trainers and coaches have quiet. Their players on strike. All this just one year after they were sold for the very appropriate price of one euro.

