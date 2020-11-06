The Rush: Packers crush the COVID and injury-plagued 49ers
Despite numerous players out with COVID-19, Thursday Night Football was played with Green Bay destroying the undermanned 49ers. The Packers players and statues alike were wearing masks to remind everyone there’s still a pandemic. COVID-19 has hit the NCAA hard as the Pac-12 is down to five games for its opening weekend and Air Force vs. Army became the seventh postponed game in Week 10. Plus, Bill Belichick has been subpoenaed in a lawsuit against former Patriots’ consultant, Bret Bielema...and Jared has questions for him.