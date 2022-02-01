The Rush: It’s official: Josh McDaniel is the next Raiders head coach

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels actually made it to the press conference where he was announced as the next Raiders head coach. Ex-QB Jeff Garcia has gone into hiding after blasting Mina Kimes for her Jimmy Garoppolo take, which turned out to be a pretty accurate assessment in lieu of the 49ers losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship. And Cincinnati public schools are canceling school the Monday after the Super Bowl and we think this needs to become a universal practice.