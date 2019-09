In his return to the Meadowlands, OBJ led the Cleveland Browns to a win over the New York Jets, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are both going to miss extended time with their injuries, Jalen Ramsey demanded a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and NFL stalwarts Eli Manning and Adam Vianatier both may be closer to the ends of their careers than they would like to believe.

