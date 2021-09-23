The Rush: Not wanting to trade for Ben Simmons costs Warriors $50K

Ben Simmons’ trade demand is a thorn in the side of the 76ers, and caused Warriors owner Joe Lacob to be $50K lighter in the pocketbook. Elsewhere in the NBA, the Timerwolves sacked their team president, much to the surprise of Karl-Anthony Towns. In the NFL, Tom Brady says the league has gone soft, Antonio Brown is on the COVID list and Tua Tagovailoa is out with fractured ribs. Plus, watch the Jets get roasted by a kid on TikTok and check out which star is in KAT’s mentions trying to steer him out of Minneapolis.