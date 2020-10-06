The Rush: No Cam Newton, no chance for the Patriots in 26-10 loss to Chiefs
Without Cam Newton, the New England Patriots fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-10 thanks to some poor quarterback play, Aaron Rodgers continued his domination by throwing 4 TD passes, including 3 to some guy named Robert Tonyan in the Green Bay Packers’ 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was fired, the New York Yankees got by the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3, and the Houston Astros seemingly didn’t need to cheat their way to a 10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics.