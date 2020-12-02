The Rush: No bubble could spell trouble for NBA as two Warriors players have COVID19
Two players on the Golden State Warriors tested positive for COVID-19 leading the team to delay the start of training camp, Dr. Fauci revealed when he believes we might once again see full stadiums, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe that the Denver Broncos roster struggles have been any worse than those of his team, and former return specialist Devin Hester had some pretty strong words for one of his old quarterbacks on the Chicago Bears.