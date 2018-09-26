The Rush: Is the NFL making the world soft?

On Sunday, Clay Matthews was called for his third roughing the passer penalty in as many weeks. In an interview after the game, Matthews called out the NFL for “getting soft”. Whether the league is actually less violent is up for debate. But what’s clear is that the new guidelines for a roughing the passer penalty have everyone confused. So much so that the competition committee is reportedly “uncomfortable” with the sheer volume of them being called. While they admit that the language of the rule is unlikely to change before next season, they also concede that the interpretation and implementation of it can and should be adjusted as soon as possible.

Also in the NFL, but above the field in the broadcast booth, Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm are set to make history. The duo will be working 11 games this year, making them the first ever all-female broadcast team. The internet was predictably filled with trolls, haters and naysayers. So watch the above video as Jared Quay and The Rush present a more supportive and nourishing way to connect with the rest of the world: The InterNOT. It’s everything the internet is…and a whole lot more.