The Rush: NFL hands Watson an historic $5M fine, 11-game suspension

The NFL and Deshaun Watson settled accusations of sexual assault with a $5M fine and 11-game suspension. The Brown quarterback will also be required to undergo evaluation and treatment, according to the settlement. The sentiment of Browns management and ownership, along with a written statement released on Watson’s behalf contradicted Watson’s verbal statements given to media after word of the league’s punishment came down. The timing of the 11-game (unpaid) suspension allows Watson to make his season debut in Week 13, at Houston. On a positive note, The Rush shares fun and inspiring viral sports videos in our segment, “What’s Good.”