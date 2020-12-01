The Rush: NFL in Hail Mary mode as Ravens v Steelers moves to Wed., other games shuffled
The Eagles lost to the Seahawks 23-17 on Monday Night Football, COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the NFL schedule as the Ravens v. Steelers game got moved to Wednesday, forcing more shuffling for the weekend games, the 49ers will play two games in Arizona thanks to their divisional rival Cardinals, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller received the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week Award, and Steph Curry is getting his own brand with Under Armour called Curry Brand.