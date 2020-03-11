The Rush: Nets beat Lakers and LeBron submits to playing to empty arenas amidst COVID-19 fears

The Nets beat the Lakers 104-102 in LA, LeBron James changes his tune on the prospect of playing games without fans in the arena due to Coronavirus, Ivy League basketball players are upset over the cancelation of their conference tournament in reaction to COVID-19 and U.S. Soccer is using shockingly sexist arguments to defend themselves in a lawsuit being waged by the U.S. Women’s National Team.

