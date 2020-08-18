The Rush: NBA playoffs open with big time performances and a controversial ejection
The NBA Playoffs started with a bang with the Nuggets surviving a 135-125 OT thriller against the Jazz, despite 57 points from Donovan Mitchell, the third highest total in NBA playoff history. The defending champion Raptors handled the Nets, winning 134-110, which was the most points and most made threes the Raptors have ever scored in a playoff game. Behind their young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics held on against the 76ers, 109-101. Despite Luka Doncic dropping 42 points in his playoff debut, the Clippers beat the Mavericks 118-110, and a questionable call on a Kristaps Porzingis technical foul might have helped them do it. PLUS: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is selling $20 coffee to his fellow NBA bubble mates.