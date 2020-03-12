The Rush: NBA goes on hiatus as Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA suspended the season after last night’s game between the Jazz and Thunder was postponed because Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus, just two days after joking with reporters about COVID-19, the NCAA announced that March Madness would go forward (for now) without fans in attendance, Tom Brady and the Pats coach continue to be far apart, and in the least surprising news ever, Rob Gronkowski is close to joining the WWE.

