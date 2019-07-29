The Rush: Matt Patricia is a genius, RGIII is still in the league, and other NFL surprises
The first NFL preseason game is only three days away, and Jared gives you everything you need to know to get ready for the season: Lions DT Mike Daniels thinks his coach Matt Patricia is a genius, Jason Witten returned but no one noticed because Ezekiel Elliott is M.I.A., former first-rounder Robert Nkemdiche was released for being out of shape, Madden 2020 has a few accidentally hilarious glitches and more.
