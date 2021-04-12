The Rush: A Masters first, a dunk of the year candidate and A-Rod’s next investment

Associated Press

A conservative businessman seemed headed to Ecuador's presidency, with voters rejecting the leftist movement started by former President Rafael Correa more than a decade ago. Peruvians also elected a new Congress. The Electoral Council in Ecuador did not declare a winner in the contest to replace President Lenín Moreno next month, but results released by the agency showed former banker Guillermo Lasso with about 53% of votes and leftist Andrés Arauz with 47%, with over 93% of votes counted.