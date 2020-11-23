The Rush: Mahomes finds last-minute magic in KC’s win over Raiders

The NBA made headlines all weekend with free agency and trades, but the NFL refused to be outdone with a slate of outstanding Sunday games. Patrick Mahomes made magic in the final minute of the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders, Taysom Hill made Sean Payton look good in the Saints’ win against the Falcons, the Browns are certifiably better than the Patriots, and the Cowboys are just a half game out of first place the NFC East after an exciting showdown with the Vikings. PLUS: Bengals rookie Joe Burrow tears his ACL, the Titans and Colts get big overtime wins, the Jets are 0 and 10 while the Steelers are 10 and 0, and on a roll.