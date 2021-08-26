The Rush: Lawrence and Bridgewater are starters, but what about Cam vs Mac?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Starting quarterback battles are heating up as the start of the NFL season gets closer. Rookie Trevor Lawrence will start in Jacksonville, Teddy Bridgewater gets the nod over Drew Lock in Dever and Mac Jones is closing in on Cam Newton in New England. Plus, Bruce Arians reveals special COVID protocols he has put in place to protect the Bucs during the season.