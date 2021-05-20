The Rush: Lakers make the playoffs, North Carolina’s new rings and money reigns supreme
Day 2 of the NBA play-in tournament, UNC football unveils its new rings and a wealthy businessman buys a professional soccer team with two questionable motives.
Day 2 of the NBA play-in tournament, UNC football unveils its new rings and a wealthy businessman buys a professional soccer team with two questionable motives.
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury, who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February 2020, was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
As Ramirez has gone on to professional boxing success, it's the people he once worked side-by-side with in the fields who have become his source of inspiration.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
Georges St-Pierre would have loved the opportunity to box one of his favorite fighters.
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.
LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Thursday night. James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league scoring champ Stephen Curry. Golden State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Kent Bazemore had a bad inbounds pass and sealed the victory for the Lakers - who earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Phoenix.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.
Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.
Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.
This is a showstopper.
On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.
Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.
Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.
What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.