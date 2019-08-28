The Rush: Keenan Allen stampedes over Carli Lloyd’s NFL ambition

Marshall Faulk has been working out with Ezekiel Elliott in Cabo San Lucas to help him stay in playing shape while the contract standoff continues. Antonio Brown has a cold reply to Ben Roethlisberger's concern he ruined their friendship. Mexican soccer team Club Puebla offers free beer to fans if the team loses again. Carli Lloyd is strongly considering playing in the NFL, and Keenan Allen says she would get stampeded. American long-distance runner Zach Bitter set the 100-mile world record, then ran for another 40 minutes to re-set his own 12-hour distance world record.

