Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final was in St. Louis last night, and the Blues beat the Bruins 4-2 to even up the series. On his off day, Kawhi Leonard sued Nike, alleging they wrongfully trademarked a logo he designed and the superstar might have hinted that he could be staying in Toronto. Finally, sports gambler James Holzhauer finally struck out, as his epic run on Jeopardy came to an end.

