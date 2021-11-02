The Rush: Justin Williams on changing the face of cycling, sports fashion and more

Pro cyclist Justin Williams is on The Rush, revealing how his team L39ION of Los Angeles is changing the face of cycling and inclusion in the sport, fashion’s role in sports culture, how being a fan of Manchester United almost got him in trouble, which L.A. team he’s pulling hardest for and answering The Rush’s burning question… how do bathroom breaks work when you’re racing? Plus, Justin and some of his L39ION of LA teammates are suited and booted in collaboration with activewear brand Vuori!