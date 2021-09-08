The Rush: Juju Smith-Shuster on NFL fans, Fantasy Football and rookie mistakes

Yahoo Entertainment

On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, contestants Brendan Morais and Pieper James became the most hated people of the season, when they irresponsibly revealed their master plan to go on the show just to be on TV and to build their Instagram following. Rumors circulated earlier in the season about Brendan being in a relationship with Pieper back at home, and it turns out they were all true. Since day one, Brendan had been stringing Natasha Parker along to secure his spot on the beach only until Pieper arrived, which happened Monday night. During a one-on-one date, Brendan told Pieper, "It has to be you and me, first and foremost, before anyone else, before anyone else on the beach. And that's the only way we're gonna get through this, like, being in the position we want to be in, utilizing this time here, and taking advantage of, you know, what Paradise would promote together." Meanwhile, Pieper shared, "I'm here for Brendan. He is my boyfriend, we're dating, and I'm here to, like, continue our relationship. We're very much aligned on what it means to be here together and the next steps for us and kind of our expectations here in Paradise. We are gonna have a good time together and really make that time count, so let's hope it all goes according to plan." The following day on the beach, it was clear to everyone that Brendan and Pieper had a long history before coming onto the show. However, it was during a private chat between the two, while still wearing their microphones, that viewers learned just how far back they go. The two were overheard talking about an Us Weekly article, which helped both of them gain more Instagram followers. Pieper bragged to Brendan about the fact that just before she left to Paradise, she had hit 78,000. "The best part is, like, the amount of times your name is gonna be brought up before you're on the show," Brendan told Pieper, who replied, "That's what Serena was saying. She was like, 'You're literally gonna get more screen time before you step foot on the sand.'" Brendan also attempted to cover his mic, to tell Pieper, "I incriminated myself enough where it's like I'm screwed." Bachelor Nation was heated over Brendan's comment about Natasha, and over the con he and Pieper planned. It didn't take long for viewers to cancel them on social media. In fact, before the episode was over, viewers kicked off an unfollow spree on both of their Instagram profiles and took to Twitter to bash the two. Meanwhile, fellow Paradise contestants were also on the same page as viewers. Deandra Kanu stated, "The only reason I can think that Pieper and Brendan are here is for clout, is for TV time, airtime, because if I had a man that I knew that I got along with and he was coming to the beach, the only explanation for why you're here that seems reasonable is to be on television. To me, if I was Pieper and Brendan, I would waste no time at the beach. I would just send myself home. Just leave the beach."