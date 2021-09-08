The Rush: Juju Smith-Shuster on NFL fans, Fantasy Football and rookie mistakes

Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Shuster is on The Rush, revealing the method behind the madness of drafting himself to his Fantasy Football team, which NFL fan base is the wildest, what advice he’d give to his rookie-self if he had the chance and which actor he’d want to play him in one very specific role. Plus, Juju and Snickers are launching the “Rookie Mistake of the Year” program, rewarding fans during the NFL season who share examples of rookie mistakes they have made. To submit a rookie mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickersrookiemistakes.com and follow along on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles' Jalen Hurts on new offensive system: we just want to go out there and attack

    Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with the Philadelphia quarterback, who talks about learning a new offensive&nbsp;system under&nbsp;new head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen. Hurts also discusses reuniting with his former&nbsp;Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner,&nbsp;Devonta Smith, and how the rookie wide receiver is ready to become one of his most reliable targets. The Eagles' QB and team captain has teamed up with FedEx's Air & Ground Awards, which&nbsp;recognizes the NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each week.&nbsp;With support from FedEx, Direct Relief will provide an emergency medical backpack to a local community clinic or health center in the markets of the winning quarterback and running back. The backpack will help them take care of 500 people in the community.

  • Betting: Will the Texans upset the Jaguars?

    Minty Bets & Pamela Maldonado decide if Jared Quay is crazy for picking the&nbsp;Texans to win vs. the Jaguars.

  • 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2 Exclusive Clip

    Ashton Sanders stars as Bobby Diggs/RZA in "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

  • Betting: Will the Bucs cover -8 vs. Cowboys?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado give their picks for the NFL 2021 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Strategist talks Federal Reserve, bonds, and Tesla stock price

    TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market's possible reaction to Biden's decision on the Fed Chair, the outlook of the bond yield for the remainder of the year, and the competitiveness taking place in the EV industry.

  • Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast Podcast: NFL Team with Most Value

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, and Dalton Del Don give us their takes on which NFL team brings the most value for your fantasy squad. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Justice Department says it will defend people seeking abortions in Texas

    The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas. The new state law bans most abortions.

  • The It List: A LuLaRoe docuseries, a Lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan and more pop culture picks for the week.

    The It List is Yahoo's picks for the best in pop culture for the week. This week, Amazon's LuLaRich takes on LuLaRoe's multi-level marketing scheme and Lifetime offers up yet another installment on their series about Harry and Meghan. Over on FX, American Crime Story is also launching a new season focused on the Clinton impeachment and the events leading up to it.

  • The Rush: Tyrod Taylor named Texans starting QB over Deshaun Watson

    The Houston Texans named Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback over Deshaun Watson, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron got trolled hard by UCLA Football’s Twitter handle over the ‘sissy’ t-shirt comment, and the Las Vegas Raiders cut linebacker Tanner Muse on his birthday… and then wished him happy birthday on Twitter.

  • The Rush: JuJu Smith-Schuster on NFL fans, Fantasy Football and rookie mistakes

    Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on The Rush, revealing the method behind the madness of drafting himself to his Fantasy Football team, which NFL fan base is the wildest, what advice he’d give to his rookie-self if he had the chance and which actor he’d want to play him in one very specific role. Plus, JuJu and Snickers are launching the “Rookie Mistake of the Year” program, rewarding fans during the NFL season who share examples of rookie mistakes they have made. To submit a rookie mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickersrookiemistakes.com and follow along on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.

  • Women’s ‘Ninja Warrior’ Champ makes shocking exit from the finals

    Meagan Martin, the defending champion of the first-ever Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship from back in May, was looking to advance past stage one of the American Ninja Warrior finals for the first time in her sixth try on Monday. The model, rock climber and Olympic commentator beat out 12 other women to earn the crown of Women’s Champion earlier this year. And she was the first woman to hit a buzzer during qualifying this season, and would have been the third woman to hit the buzzer in stage one of these finals. But apparently she needed to be less of a climber, and more of a surfer. With her mom and dad watching from Florida via video feed, and a group of Ninja Warrior veterans cheering her on from the sidelines, Martin could barely get three steps into the opening obstacle, the Slide Surfer, before she ended up falling forward too fast and into the water.

  • Taliban claims victory in last Afghanistan territory, Guantanamo Bay pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 suspects, Myanmar shadow government calls for uprising against junta

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemns Gov. Abbott’s 'disgusting' rape and abortion comments

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ripped into Texas Governor Greg Abbott for comments he made at the signing of one of the strictest abortion bills in the country. The bill, which makes abortion illegal after roughly 6 weeks, contains no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Abbott claimed that six weeks is enough time for a woman to terminate the pregnancy if she so chooses, and vowed to rid Texas of all rapists. “Well, I find Governor Abbott’s comments disgusting, and I think there’s two-fold. One, I don’t know if he’s familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,” Ocasio-Cortez said, later adding, “I’m sorry we have to break it down — you know, break down biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period.” Ocasio-Cortez went on to point out the folly in Abbott’s assertion that he can eliminate rapists from the streets of Texas. “The majority of people who are raped, and who are sexually assaulted, are assaulted by someone that they know. These aren’t just predators that are walking around the streets at night. They are people’s uncles, they are teachers, they are family friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And when something like that happens, it takes a very long time, first of all, for any victim to come forward. And second of all, when a victim comes forward, they don't necessarily want to bring their case into the carceral system. They don't want to re-traumatize themselves when they go to court.”

  • John Mulaney announces that girlfriend Olivia Munn is pregnant on ‘Late Night’

    Comedian John Mulaney broke down what a roller coaster his past 12 months have been when he stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, a year where he hosted SNL, checked into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, and began dating actress Olivia Munn. And it’s that relationship which Mulaney says has helped him tremendously during recovery, especially as it takes him toward a new chapter in life. Because he ended up having a major announcement while discussing his relationship with her. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked. “And that's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together.”

  • Bill Belichick: Cam Newton gave us everything he had

    The Patriots revealed their starting quarterback choice a week ago when they released Cam Newton and left Mac Jones set to claim the starting role as a rookie. Jones taking the No. 1 job wasn’t a shock given his status as a first-round pick and his strong play during the preseason, but Newton’s release was [more]

  • Bachelor Nation goes on an unfollow spree after 'Paradise' contestants expose themselves

    On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, contestants Brendan Morais and Pieper James became the most hated people of the season, when they irresponsibly revealed their master plan to go on the show just to be on TV and to build their Instagram following. Rumors circulated earlier in the season about Brendan being in a relationship with Pieper back at home, and it turns out they were all true. Since day one, Brendan had been stringing Natasha Parker along to secure his spot on the beach only until Pieper arrived, which happened Monday night. During a one-on-one date, Brendan told Pieper, "It has to be you and me, first and foremost, before anyone else, before anyone else on the beach. And that's the only way we're gonna get through this, like, being in the position we want to be in, utilizing this time here, and taking advantage of, you know, what Paradise would promote together." Meanwhile, Pieper shared, "I'm here for Brendan. He is my boyfriend, we're dating, and I'm here to, like, continue our relationship. We're very much aligned on what it means to be here together and the next steps for us and kind of our expectations here in Paradise. We are gonna have a good time together and really make that time count, so let's hope it all goes according to plan." The following day on the beach, it was clear to everyone that Brendan and Pieper had a long history before coming onto the show. However, it was during a private chat between the two, while still wearing their microphones, that viewers learned just how far back they go. The two were overheard talking about an Us Weekly article, which helped both of them gain more Instagram followers. Pieper bragged to Brendan about the fact that just before she left to Paradise, she had hit 78,000. "The best part is, like, the amount of times your name is gonna be brought up before you're on the show," Brendan told Pieper, who replied, "That's what Serena was saying. She was like, 'You're literally gonna get more screen time before you step foot on the sand.'" Brendan also attempted to cover his mic, to tell Pieper, "I incriminated myself enough where it's like I'm screwed." Bachelor Nation was heated over Brendan's comment about Natasha, and over the con he and Pieper planned. It didn't take long for viewers to cancel them on social media. In fact, before the episode was over, viewers kicked off an unfollow spree on both of their Instagram profiles and took to Twitter to bash the two. Meanwhile, fellow Paradise contestants were also on the same page as viewers. Deandra Kanu stated, "The only reason I can think that Pieper and Brendan are here is for clout, is for TV time, airtime, because if I had a man that I knew that I got along with and he was coming to the beach, the only explanation for why you're here that seems reasonable is to be on television. To me, if I was Pieper and Brendan, I would waste no time at the beach. I would just send myself home. Just leave the beach."

  • First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates

    In the midst of this summer's COVID-19 resurgence, first responders across the U.S. are pushing back against mandates, even as large numbers of them continue to die after catching the virus.

  • Companies with COVID cases have one day to start 14-day WFH: MOM

    Employers must implement a snap 14-day work-from-home regime for all employees, should any of them test positive.

  • NFL QB youth movement features 13 starters 25 or younger

    There's a quarterback youth movement that has hit the NFL. With five QBs drafted in the first round for the second time in the past four seasons, the NFL has a staggering number of young quarterbacks led by the three projected rookie starters: Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Zach Wilson for the Jets and Mac Jones in New England.

  • Idaho enacts ‘crisis standards of care’ protocol to battle worsening Covid

    State warns residents may not get care they would normally expect as case numbers rocket and governor urges people to take vaccine Governor Brad Little, a Republican, called the move to limit care ‘an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state’ and urged residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Photograph: Kyle Green/AP Idaho public health leaders have activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health are rationing for the state’s northern hospitals because there are