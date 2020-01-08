The Rush: Joe Judge to preside over Giants, while Matt Rhules the Panthers

NFL teams continued to fill coaching vacancies as the Giants hired former Patriots wide receiver coach Joe Judge while the Panthers chose former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, Anthony Davis turned down the Lakers extension offer meaning he’d be eligible for a max contract as a free agent this summer, Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs bought a home for his father after experiencing occasional homelessness while growing up, and a petition in Ohio is seeking to make Browns and Bengals fandom an official prescription for medical marjuana.

