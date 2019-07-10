The Rush: Joe Buck’s voice invades MLB players’ ears during All-Star game

The American League beat the National League 4-3 to win their seventh consecutive MLB All-Star Game in a contest that featured several players mic’d up on the field. As the USWNT is set to be celebrated in the Canyon of Heroes today in New York, their fight for equal pay has added two new voices: the U.S. Senate and Snoop Doggy Dogg. And when Kevin Durant confirmed on Instagram that he was signing a 4 year, $164 million deal with the Nets, there was one crucial party he forgot to inform first.

Scroll to continue with content Ad