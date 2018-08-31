The Rush: Jalen Ramsey Puts The Entire NFL On Notice

In the second round of the U.S. Open, Nick Kyrgios was down three sets to Pierre-Hugues Herbert when the struggling tennis player got a pep talk…from the umpire. Mohammad Lahyani descended from his perch and attempted to fire up Kyrgios. The cameras were rolling and captured Lahyani appearing to say:

“I want to help you, I want to help you.”

“I’ve seen your matches: you’re great for tennis.”

“I can see that; I know this is not you.“

Kyrgios rallied to win, setting up a third round match with Roger Federer. It’s unclear whether Lahyani will be the umpire in that match, but it’s doubtful any pep talk would be inspiring enough to lift Kyrgios past one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Jalen Ramsey continued his quest to be the dirtiest trash talker in NFL history. In an interview with ESPN the magazine, no topic was off limits. He declared that he would never play for Jerry Jones, that Tom Brady is the only reason Danny Amendola looks good, and Rob Gronkowski isn’t as great as everyone says he is.

The Patriots clearly disagree as they restructured Gronk’s contract so he can earn up to an extra $4.3 million this year. Among other lucrative milestones, his salary will increase if he catches seventy passes, hits 1,085 receiving yards and reels in nine or more touchdowns.