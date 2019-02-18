The Rush: J. Cole and Shaq posterized on All-Star Weekend

Yahoo Sports Videos

NBA All-Star Weekend has come to a close! In a display that featured zero defense and ten thousand alley oops, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164 in the 2019 All-Star Game, the dunk contest featured players leaping over rapper J. Cole and NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry lost the 3-Point Contest to Brooklyn’s anonymous hero Joe Harris, Jayson Tatum won the Skills Challenge with a half court Hail Mary, and the Rising Stars game featured so much bad basketball, the future of the league may be in trouble.

