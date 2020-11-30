The Rush: Henry and Hill dominate on the field and COVID continues wreaking havoc on NFL
Sports are back in full force with NCAA football and basketball, soccer and boxing, but the NFL continues to dominate headlines on and off the field. Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes had monster games while the Buccaneers and Raiders had less than stellar performances. The 49ers and Patriots won with field goals as time expired, and several people’s jobs were terminated including coach Matt Patricia, who was fired by the Lions. PLUS: COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the NFL as dozens of Ravens players are sidelined while the Broncos were forced to elevate a wide receiver from its practice squad to start at quarterback with Denver’s actual QBs out because of COVID.