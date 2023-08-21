Rush-Henrietta football: Top players, schedule and what you need to know for 2023 season

The list of freshmen who have played varsity football at Rush-Henrietta with Joe Montesano as coach is so short, he remembers all three of their names.

That number will now more than double this fall. There are going to be some sophomores on the field for the Royal Comets too, learning on the fly while Rush-Henrietta tries to make their way through Class AA. Progress, as in how much, is going to be the story with the Royal Comets.

“I’ve been very pleased so far with the way they have handled their business," Montesano said.

It is clear to see who will be among the team leaders, at least early in the season. Quarterback Jackson Koppers, two-way lineman Kaleb Patton and receiver/defensive back Nasir Patton are the only 2022 starters back in Rush-Henrietta's lineup.

"They are kids that just love football," Montesano said. "They just want to play football with players who are committed to football, do the things that need to be done on and off the field to put together a good team.”

Koppers, also a standout on Rush-Henrietta's wrestling team, is a junior. He has played youth, modified and junior varsity football in the R-H district. Condello, also a junior, plays center and defensive tackle. "He's our best frontage kid for sure," Montesano said. Patton is a senior beginning his third year on the Rush-Henrietta varsity. "Again, a guy we're going to lean on heavily to lead us and make plays," Montestano said.

Rush-Henrietta football at a glance

The Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets will try to top the 2022 team's three-win season.

Head coach: Joe Montesano

Classification: AA

Last season’s record: 3-6, lost to McQuaid, Section V Class AA quarterfinals

Last Section V championship: 2011

Rush-Henrietta football schedule for 2023 season

Thursday, Aug. 31: at Victor, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 : vs. Penfield, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: at Hilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. McQuaid, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 : at Aquinas, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. University Prep, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 : at Edison merged, 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 21: vs. Pittsford, 1 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Rush-Henrietta

Since there are nine teams trying to fill the eight slots in the Section V Class AA tournament, a win or two should be enough to get the Royal Comets in. They want to do more than that of course, but it will be challenging.

Circle three away games for the Royal Comets. Rush-Henrietta's season opens at Victor, an expected sectional title contender in Class A. Week 3 the Royal Comets are at Hilton, a Class A state semifinalist in 2022 and a team that seems to have a winning record every year. Week 5 calls for Rush-Henrietta to play at Aquinas, one of the most successful teams in Section V history.

Rush-Henrietta's top returning players

OL/DL Kaleb Condello, QB/DB Jackson Koppers, WR/DB Nasir Patton

A look back: Rush-Henrietta football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rush-Henrietta football 2023 schedule, top players, preview