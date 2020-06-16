The Rush: Goodell on Kaep, Manfred not 100% on season, OK State RB calls out coach

Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick. Rob Manfred isn’t confident there will be an MLB season in 2020. NFL MVP Lamar Jackson gets tackled by a jet ski while playing football on the beach with friends. Cowboys’ star Ezekiel Elliott has COVID-19 and is not happy that the public knows it. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard calls out head coach Mike Gundy’s fashion choice, which is more than meets the eye.