The Rush: Will Giannis form the next Big 3...in Los Angeles?

All-time NFL passing touchdown leader Drew Brees announced that he’ll return for a 20th season, Giannis Antetokounmpo casually mentioned that he’d like to play in Los Angeles when he reaches free agency, Derrick Jones Jr. parlayed his dunk contest win into an endorsement deal with Puma, President Donald Trump pardoned legendary 49ers owner and convicted criminal Edward DeBartolo Jr., and LeBron James is weighing in on MLB’s sign-stealing controversy...spoiler alert, he ain’t happy about it!

