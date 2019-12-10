The Rush: Eli Manning is back, Patriots film illegally in flashback to 2008

Eli Manning returned to the field as the Giants fell to the Eagles in overtime on Monday Night Football, the Patriots have found themselves embroiled in a Spygate sequel, the Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher at a particularly heartless moment, the Nationals handed Stephen Strasburg the largest contract for a pitcher in history, and Megan Rapinoe became only the fourth woman to win the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award.

