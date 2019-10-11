The Rush: Dynasties on cruise control as Patriots and Astros win

Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning for second on the NFL’s career passing yards list as the Patriots beat the Giants, 35-14, the Houston Astros eliminated the Rays in Game 5 behind 10 strikeouts from Gerrit Cole, the Philadelphia Flyers installed a rage room in their home arena, and Tyler Lockett’s collection of poetry is being released next week in which he admits, among other things, that against all odds, he’s still a virgin.

