The Rush: Durant drama comes to an end in Brooklyn… or is this just the beginning?

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss if the GOAT is truly focused on what looks like it will be his last season. First, Brady retired for 40 days, only to return to the Buccaneers. Then he left training camp for eleven days. Is Tom Terrific really ready for the grind of another season? Or was the training camp break exactly what he needed to focus on nothing but football for the next several months? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.