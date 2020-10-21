The Rush: Dodgers filet Rays, Fins tap Tua and the Cowboys flounder
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Game 1 of the World Series thanks to the solid arm of Clayton Kershaw and a historic performance from Mookie Betts, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s starting quarterback, and the Dallas Cowboys’ season is in freefall as Jerry Jones calls out his players, they call out the coaching staff, and fans can only cry in the stands. PLUS: The NFC East exchange rate is horrible, Dallas could stand to believe in a little Magic, and Stephen A. Smith does a delightfully impish dance!