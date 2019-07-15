The Rush: Djokovic celebrates Wimbledon victory in truly bizarre fashion

Novak Djokovic won his second straight Wimbledon title in a 5-set classic over Roger Federer and celebrated by eating something he wasn’t supposed to eat, right there on centre court. Meanwhile, there was history on the baseball diamond as the Tampa Bay Rays fell three outs short of doing something no MLB team has ever done before and in the Atlantic League, a Southern Maryland player stole first base on a wild pitch, etching his name in baseball history.

