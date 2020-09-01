The Rush: CP3 and Thunder force game 7, while Jimmy Buckets and Heat stay undefeated
The Oklahoma City Thunder forced a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets and The Miami Heat stayed undefeated in the playoffs with a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Brandon Ingram won Most Improved Player, LeBron James wore a Vote or Die shirt to practice, and Fred VanVleet reunited with his family in the bubble. On the gridiron, the Jacksonville Jaguars released Leonard Fournette, Alvin Kamara has missed the last three New Orleans Saints’ practices, head coach Andy Reid is close to a 6-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Alabama coach Nick Saban led his players on a march through Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Legendary college coach John Thompson passed away at the age of 78 and the tributes poured in to honor his memory.