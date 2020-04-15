The Rush: The Cowboys want Dak Prescott to be more like...Jameis Winston?

Quarterbacks made news all over America as Russell Wilson revealed the gender of his baby with Ciara, Lamar Jackson showed off a fresh chest tattoo, Jameis Winston’s workout videos and public service announcement have made him the king of all media, and Dak Prescott was scolded by the Cowboys for the dinner party he threw over the weekend. PLUS, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams appears in the Yahoo Sports Good News Tracker.