The Rush: Cowboys don’t need Ezekiel Elliott, according to Jerry Jones

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired a shot at Ezekiel Elliott through the media, declaring that a team doesn’t need a rushing champ to win the Super Bowl, Le’Veon Bell apologized to fantasy owners who bet on him last year and lost big, the Rams are implementing “The Veteran Plan” to help keep 24-year-old Todd Gurley fresh, and Roger Goodell may have to appear in court over the blown pass interference call in last year’s NFC title game between the Saints and Rams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad