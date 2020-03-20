The Rush: COVID-19 strikes Lakers, Celtics and New Orleans Saints

COVID-19 strikes the NBA’s most historic franchises as Lakers and Celtics players test positive, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is the first person in the NFL to reveal testing positive for COVID-19, the Rams released Todd Gurley, the Boston Red Sox announce Chris Sale needs Tommy John surgery and we check in on what professional athletes are up to while quarantined in the first installment of The ‘Rona Diaries, featuring LeBron James, Saquon Barkley and Megan Rapinoe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad