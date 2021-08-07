Rush County News Briefs

Aug. 7—Fall sports meeting at RCHS

There will be a fall sports parents/player meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Memorial Gym. Parents and their athletes for fall sports are expected to attend. Girls golf will have their meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Memorial Gym.

All-Sports Tickets will be on sale 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting on Tuesday.

Booster Club memberships will be on sale that evening as well. Checks for membership should be made out to Rush County Booster Club Inc. You can also sign up online at www.rushcountyboosterclub.org

COVID vaccine and testing

Rush Memorial Hospital has opened a COVID Vaccine and COVID Testing Clinic in the old First Financial Bank Building on the north side of Rushville. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and Foster Heights Road.

These services are provided for free to the public thanks to the Indiana State Department of Health and Rush County Health Department.

The new location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month.

Testing is still available at RMH's Walk In Care Clinic, but the patients will now need to be seen for an appointment and their insurance will be billed for all services provided in the Walk In Care Clinic.

All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets

The All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget race that was canceled June 19 has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.

Manilla Fish Fry

The Manilla Fish Fry (and tenderloin) will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Manilla Fire Station. Tickets for a chance to win a whole hog and a 1/2 Angus beef (processing included) can be purchased from Manilla Fire Department members or at the fish fry. You do not have to be present to win.

Lykins Annual Golf Outing

The Greensburg Country Club will host the Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. For the past 10 years, this golf outing has raised more than $150,000 to assist families with unique challenges. With 180 participants, we expect the tournament will last at least six hours. The course will be closed most of the day, but will open up once all play has been completed by the golf outing.

Story continues

RPL annual fundraiser

The Rushville Public Library annual fundraiser will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the RPL Discovery Park. Tickets are available for $20 each or $35 per couple and can be purchased at the library. The meal includes a choice of ribeye or chicken breast with a live auction and raffle drawings throughout the evening. Music will be provided by Scot Schrader with Brian Sheehan MC'ing. A beer and wine cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m.

RMHF Golf Outing

Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.

Jim Evans Golf Outing

The Second Annual Jimmy "Van" Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Antler Pointe Golf Club. The proceeds from the event will go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund. Entry fee for individuals is $50 and for teams of four is $200. For more information, contact Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.

Rush County Historical Society

The Rush County Historical Society Museum (619 North Perkins Street, Rushville) will be having Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month through December 2021. Dates include Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 (time to be determined in December).

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com