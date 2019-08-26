The Rush: Could Andrew Luck join his father in the XFL?

Andrew Luck surprisingly retired from the NFL over the weekend, could he possibly end up in the XFL? Lamar Miller tore his ACL in his first preseason touch and will miss the upcoming season, which leads to the question of why was he playing at all? The first real college football action is back and despite all the sloppy play, the Miami - Florida game was the most watched regular season college football game in the last three years. The MLB trotted out some pretty awful uniforms for players weekend.

