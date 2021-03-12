The Rush: Coach K is out, Coach Ewing is annoyed as March Madness sets in
COVID forces a premature end to the Duke men’s basketball season, halting an incredible 24-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances. Patrick Ewing is perturbed by what he sees at his old stomping ground Madison Square Garden, as his Hoyas play for a date to the Big Dance. Plus, history will be made at this year’s Men’s Tournament, regardless of what happens on the hardwood.