The Rush: Coach K is out, Coach Ewing is annoyed as March Madness sets in

Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up his MVP performance in the All-Star Game with his fifth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks trounce the New York Knicks 134-101 on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes, and the Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season. Bryn Forbes added 21 points and made all seven of his 3-point attempts as the Bucks shot 57.5% from the floor.