The Rush: Chiefs, Rams win epic thrillers, advance to Championship Weekend

Associated Press

Josh Allen walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium a year ago juggling the disappointment of an AFC tile game loss to the Chiefs with a profound sense of optimism about the future of his up-and-coming Buffalo Bills. Allen and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes had dueled all night in a playoff game sure to go down in history, leading their teams to a combined 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation. The Chiefs were headed to their fourth straight AFC title game, this time against the Bengals next Sunday.