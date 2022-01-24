The Rush: Chiefs, Rams win epic thrillers, advance to Championship Weekend
It was Sunday Funday in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs as The Los Angeles Rams held off a patented Tom Brady comeback to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. In the nightcap, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs scored 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation, sending the game into overtime where Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game winner and a thrilling 42-36 victory. PLUS: NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton has had his Gonzaga season tickets suspended for refusing to comply with the school’s mask policy. Seriously.