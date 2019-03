The Rockets beat down the Celtics as James Harden dropped 42 on Boston, Trae Young was ejected from his game against the Bulls for staring, Bryce Harper slipped on the Philly home whites for the first time then slipped up by forgetting which team he now plays for, and the beginning of Nick Foles’ Jaguars career likely means the end of Blake Bortles’.

Scroll to continue with content Ad