The Rush: Bruins force Game 7 after Blues get premature Stanley Cup congrats

A wild weekend in sports saw the start of the Women’s World Cup and record breaking performances by Rafael Nadal and the Washington Nationals. In hockey, the St. Louis Blues were prematurely congratulated on winning the Stanley Cup then subsequently beat by the Bruins to force a Game 7 and Jared previews Game 5 of the NBA Finals that could bring Toronto its first ever championship…could Kevin Durant spoil the party?

