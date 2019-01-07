The Rush: Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s heartbreaking miss breaks the internet



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 7, 2019. This past weekend were the Golden Globes, and the start of the NFL Playoffs. To celebrate, Jared’s handing Golden Rushies for the following games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles pulled off another miracle, beating the Bears 16-15. But all the buzz after the game was about Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s double-doink heard round the world. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see the internet’s best Parkey memes.

The Chargers jumped out to a big lead then hung on to beat the Ravens 23-17. Running back Melvin Gordon had a quiet game, but a loud Uber ride the day before. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see video of Melvin trolling his driver.

The Cowboys won their game against the Seahawks 24-22. But the real story was the Seahawks giving America perhaps the greatest backdoor cover in gambling history. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see how Seattle pulled it off.

The Texans were steam rolled out of playoffs by the Colts and TY Hilton in frighteningly quick fashion. But that’s nothing compared to how frightening Hilton was BEFORE the game. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see TY clown around.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush program: